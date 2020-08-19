Region 8 prosecutor explains how proposed hate crime legislation will work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is one of three states that have not passed a hate crime law, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson saying Wednesday, “hate should not be tolerated in Arkansas.”
District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington says the legislation, which will be debated during the 2021 Arkansas General Assembly, will allow prosecutors to ask judges to enhance sentencing but, only if hate is the sole reason.
“It’s a good tool for the prosecutors to have,” Ellington said.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said a draft bill has been created for hate crimes. The bill would enhance sentencing for those who target someone because of their religion, race, or sexual orientation.
“We are at a point in our history that we must hold to a higher degree of accountability those who target others because of who they are, where they were born, who they worship or who they choose to live,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Ellington says if this statewide law is approved by the legislature, violators could see more years behind bars.
“We can ask the jury to actually add on additional years because of the hate crime. If it’s a murder and we were to get 35 years and then we would ask for additional years, because of the enhancement of the murder,” Ellington said.
While he says it will be a good tool to use, it may not be one used often.
“In so many cases, the felonies that we have, the violent crimes that we have are usually among people who know each other. So, it’s not a crime based on race, sexual orientation or an incident like that,” Ellington said.
However, he says when the time comes, and Arkansas joins the other 47 states who do have hate crime laws, you can expect to see it.
“It’s not going to be one that we get to use every time. But, when that occurs, we will use it,” Ellington said.
State officials say the one thing about being one of the last to establish a hate crime law is, they will be able to look at what other states have already done and learn from their experience.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.