School buses and COVID-19: how one district is planning to prevent spread of the virus

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Riding the school bus will look a bit different this year.
Richard Fleming, Transportation Director at the Lawrence County School District, says the students’ health is his biggest concern, along with the risks COVID-19 presents.
Fleming says the district began preparing in June, buying supplies and game-planning for what bus rides will look like for the year. Fleming says distancing will be important to follow.
“There’s limited space on the bus, as you know, so we’ll be trying to isolate them as much as possible,” Fleming said.
The district will attempt to seat riders one to a row, if possible. Superintendent Terry Belcher says more students ride in the afternoon and with some routes, having one student per row will not be possible unless buses take multiple trips, delaying the time students make it home.
Every child who is 10 or older will be required to wear a face mask on the bus.
The district will take the temperature of every student as they step on the bus. If any student has a temperature of over 100.4 degrees, they will be sent back to their home, if possible.
If that’s not possible, the student will be on the bus, isolated from every other student at the front of the bus and will remain there until the nurse takes the student to the nurse’s office at the school.
“[The guidelines] change from day-to-day, so we’ll have to adjust,” Fleming said. “I’m sure we’ll have to adjust when school starts to whatever the new recommendations are.”
Every bus will be deeply cleaned in the morning and in the afternoon with fogging machines designed to eliminate COVID. Each bus driver will also have kits of disinfectant spray, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer on the bus with them.
It’s all part of the overall effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
