School nurses prepare for first day of school

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a usual year, school nurses deal with the cold, the flu, strep throat, among other common sicknesses. Now, they’re having to prepare for the unknown with COVID-19.
School nurse Stephanie Nichols is entering her fifth year at Walnut Ridge Public Schools. She has over 20 years of experience as a nurse.
She says preparing for this year has been difficult because of the unknowns associated with COVID-19, but she says the plans put in place by the Lawrence County School District will be beneficial for students’ health.
“We take our students’ health absolutely very seriously, and I take the health of my staff members very seriously,” Nichols said. “We’re going to do absolutely everything we can to keep people well and healthy this school year... I’m going to take care of your baby just like it’s my baby.”
Nichols, one of two nurses at the Lawrence County School District, says educating students will be important this year, including showing them how to wash their hands properly and how to wear personal protective equipment.
Some of the steps the school district is taking include taking the temperature of staff and students upon arriving at the school, as well as spacing out classrooms among other guidelines recommended by the state.
