Sheriff’s office searching for rape, child porn suspect

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on rape and child pornography charges.
Christopher Wayne Sparks, 34, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 16, fleeing on foot in a rice field south of Harrisburg.
Sheriff Kevin Molder says Sparks, who goes by the nickname “Flip,” has family in the Harrisburg area, as well as Hardy.
Sparks should be considered dangerous, Molder said.
“If sighted, do not approach him,” she sheriff stated in a Wednesday news release.
Anyone with information on Sparks’ whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 870-578-5411 or 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.