Students to be social distanced in classrooms when school starts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school starting Monday, classrooms will look differently for students as school leaders navigate through the pandemic.
International Studies Magnet with Jonesboro Public Schools started preparing for students to return back in April.
The classrooms will be smaller. Typically, class sizes were 25-28 students, now, they will hold 18-20 students.
In addition to the smaller class sizes, masks will be required. Grades 4-6 will wear a mask at all times. The lower grades must wear a mask when moving around. This includes transitioning in the classroom or hallway.
Teachers will wear a face mask and a face shield. The classrooms will have extra cleaning solutions.
After the last school bell rings, the school will use a fogging machine to disinfect the air at night.
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to protect our folks. They’re our people and we’re going to be there for them,” principal Josh Byard said. “Either through contact tracing, mandating our mask-wearing, sanitizing our classrooms, desks or chairs, we’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that not only is the learning environment safe but we’re keeping our people safe as well.”
Plexiglass shields or dividers will be used in classrooms that use tables when 6′ distancing cannot be achieved.
Byard said he encourages families to get their student acquainted and familiar with wearing a mask for extended periods of time.
On Monday-Wednesday, only two grades will be in the school. The principal said this is to ensure all procedures work. Thursday and Friday, all staff and students will be on campus.
