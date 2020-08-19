Three in custody after weapons, $45,000 worth of meth found at home, authorities say

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are in custody after Drug Task Force agents found seven firearms and a pound of meth, worth $45,000, inside a home in Osceola, according to authorities.
The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said in a media release that they, along with Osceola and Wilson police served a search warrant Aug. 18 in the 300 block of South Broadway in Osceola.
“During a search of the residence, agents located more than one pound of methamphetamine, seven firearms and numerous items consistent with the packaging and distribution of controlled substances,” the media release noted. “The seven firearms included three semi-automatic handguns and four pistol gripped assault style rifles. Two of the assault style rifles were equipped with large capacity ‘drum’ magazines.”
Authorities said the magazines of all seven weapons were fully loaded, with the weapons chambered.
The meth also had a street value of nearly $45,000, authorities said.
Officials are not releasing the names of the people in custody so far due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, but authorities expect additional arrests in the case.
