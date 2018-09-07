Very Comfortable Thursday

Dry air and mostly clear skies overnight will help temperatures fall quickly. Expect morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s to start your day. There’s a chance some areas in the Ozarks may see morning temperatures briefly in the 50s. Another sunny day is expected Thursday making for a warm afternoon of highs in the mid-80s. Afternoon shower chances look the best on Friday and Saturday. By the weekend, the humidity will creep back, and highs return to the 90s. Enjoy the comfortable weather!