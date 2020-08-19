WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson announces Arkansas will submit an application to FEMA to receive $300 a week for enhanced unemployment payments.
The application must be approved by FEMA.
Gov. Hutchinson made remarks concerning UAMS modeling released on Tuesday.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas presented by Gov. Hutchinson.
