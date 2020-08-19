WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing
Live COVID-19 coverage (Source: KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 1:40 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Gov. Hutchinson announces Arkansas will submit an application to FEMA to receive $300 a week for enhanced unemployment payments.

The application must be approved by FEMA.

Gov. Hutchinson made remarks concerning UAMS modeling released on Tuesday.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas presented by Gov. Hutchinson.

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online at 1:30 CDT here>>>

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.