Woman accused of kicking deputy, spitting in his eyes

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman arrested for public intoxication this past weekend now faces a felony charge after investigators say she kicked a deputy and spit in his eyes.
Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance complaint on Sunday, Aug. 16.
The caller, according to court documents, said Michelle D. Reins, 50, was breaking windows out of a car and striking the caller’s son with both hands and a stick.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the window of a vehicle broken out.
They also reported finding Reins “uncooperative” and appearing intoxicated.
According to the affidavit, Reins told deputies she drove herself to the house to confront the caller’s son.
Deputies called an ambulance to the home to offer medical services to Reins.
“Ultimately, Michelle D. Reins attempted to get into her car and deputies had to intervene to stop her,” Detective Mike Price stated.
As deputies were arresting her for public intoxication, the affidavit stated, “she kicked a deputy multiple times and spit into his eyes.”
The deputy was taken to White River Medical Center where he was treated and released.
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a judge found probable cause to charge Reins with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility, a Class D felony, and issued a warrant for her arrest.
She’s also charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
The judge set her bond at $20,000.
