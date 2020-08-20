Area rural healthcare groups receive grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At least four healthcare groups in the state of Arkansas will be receiving grants to help provide health care in rural communities, with a focus on several areas, officials said Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Deputy Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan spoke Thursday in Little Rock about the grants.
The grants were among $35 million given nationally by HHS and the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Among the grants given Thursday include:
- ARCARE, based in Augusta - $100,000 for the Rural HIV/AIDS Planning Program. Officials say that program helps to develop a rural network for HIV care and treatment. Arkansas was one of four states to receive the grant.
- Dardanelle Regional, LLC, based in Conway - $749,999 for the Rural Residency Planning and Development Program.
- University of Arkansas System, based in Little Rock - $749,960 for the Rural Residency Planning and Development Program.
- University of Arkansas, based in Little Rock - $949,995 for the Telehealth Focused Rural Health Research Center. The program helps rural areas and conducts research for rural telehealth services.
- ARCARE, based in Augusta - $300,000 for the Telehealth Network Grant Program.
