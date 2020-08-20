Aug. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Thursday, Aug. 20. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you’ll love today’s forecast.
Temperatures won’t feel quite as hot as we would expect for mid-August.
A surface high continues pushing dry northerly winds into Region 8 as the feature shifts into the Ohio Valley.
A stray shower may develop this evening and again on Friday as a low pressure system moves northward from the Gulf Coast.
Highs rebound into the 90s this weekend with minimal rain chances into early next week.
News Headlines
With less than 100 days until Election Day and the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansans are considering their options on casting their ballots.
The search continues this morning for a missing Jackson County woman last seen jogging yesterday afternoon between Newport and Grubbs.
School buses and COVID-19: How one Region 8 school district is planning to keep your kids healthy on the ride to and from home.
