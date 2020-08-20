Election coordinator prepared for increase of absentee voters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is less than 100 days until Election Day here in the United States and with the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansans have a choice on how they can cast their ballot in November.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order on August 7 to allow people who fear exposure to COVID-19 the option to vote by an absentee ballot.
For those who want to vote via absentee ballot, Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said the first step you need to do is fill out an absentee ballot application.
“That gives us your information on what your address is, which election, obviously, the general coming up, gives us your signature, and once you return that back to the county clerk’s office either by mail or dropping it off, you’ll be in the system,” Clack said.
Once the ballots are ready in September, they will start going out to voters.
“You will get a big packet in the mail, at some point,” Clack said.
She said people can start applying now so they can be one of the first people to get a ballot when they are ready to be mailed out.
Once you receive your packet, Clack said people need to make sure to read the directions on the packet carefully.
“You have an envelope that has a form on it,” Clack said. “Read that form, carefully fill out that form, and if you have any questions, call the clerk’s office and they can walk you through that.”
Once you fill out the ballot and mail it in, you can check with the clerk’s office to make sure they have received it.
Clack said the county is working on a second option for people, besides mailing in the absentee ballots. It would allow people to drop off their ballots. She said details on that will be released soon.
One thing that people need to keep in mind is that the ballots must be in the hands of the election commission by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day or that vote cannot be counted.
Clack also assured that there are several levels of security when it comes to absentee voting.
“We have so many levels of security,” Clack said. “That application you turn in gets matched with the envelope and that form you turn in. So I’m going to make sure that was really you that turned in your ballot. They’re kept securely stored at the clerk’s office or when it is transferred here, to the election annex. They are kind of double-locked at both places.”
She said the signatures on the ballot form and the application must match or the vote cannot be counted.
You can also be a ballot bearer for someone who cannot pick up a ballot.
A person can bear two ballots, but Clack warns if you are also voting via absentee, you can only bear your ballot and another person’s ballot.
“You can bear you a parent and yourself, or two parents,” Clack said.
To make sure it is secure, there is a log where you log the ballot out and back in.
“We have to have all the signatures for all parties possible,” Clack said. “If all signatures match, we’re going to know the voter and bearer is the same person.”
Luckily, Clack said they have not had anybody try to do that in the past.
With the possibility of more people voting by absentee, Clack said there will be extra people on site on Election Night to help count the ballots.
“I’m going to have a team this year,” Clack said. “Usually the commissioners and I handle that. We’ll have some additional workers so we’ll definitely be on to of those numbers.”
And whether people vote via absentee ballot or in person Clack said it will be safe.
For a link to an absentee ballot application, click here.
