Fall sports now set in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Parks and Recreation Committee met Thursday night and the topic of fall sports topped the agenda.
There was a fear that fall sports would not be played this year in Osceola due to the lack of funding.
OPAR Director Michael Ephlin presented the committee with revenue and expenditure from last year and the expected revenue and expenditure this year.
It was projected that the total expense for the OPAR and the city of Osceola would be $1,950.
“If we have a $2,000 loss this year, do you have the money in your account to cover it,” Chairperson Sandra Brand asked.
“Oh yeah, we do,” Ephlin answered.
The discussion then turned to safety, due to COVID-19.
Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle spoke to the committee via phone and went over the directives set out by the state when it comes to community and school-sponsored sports teams.
A concern was brought up about making sure everyone is abiding by the guidelines.
Chairperson Brand believes that city can follow and enforce the guidelines to make sure people are safe. She said the quality of life for people in the city should not be hampered.
Mayor Sally Wilson suggested to hire a couple more security guards to make sure people are following the guidelines while they are at the games.
“It wouldn’t cost that much more to add a couple more security,” Wilson said. “Two more security to make people feel more comfortable that things are being watch closely.”
Mayor Wilson said it would be around $500 to $1,000 added expense.
The committee accepted that recommendation and decided that fall youth sports should continue for Osceola kids.
However, Ephlin did say that OPAR is behind in getting kids signed up for the sports and that a push was needed to make sure kids get signed up.
The committee also voted to continue the fall dance program for the youth and that city parks will reopen around the first of September.
