A Few Extra Showers on Friday

Rain chances have been very low the past few days with only a few very isolated downpours in the afternoon. Friday, a few extra of those isolated downpours are possible. Most of Region 8 stays dry though. Downpours will be moving from east to west instead of the normal west to east or south to north. Shower chances stay low into the weekend as heat and humidity increase. Current forecast paths have 2 tropical systems in the Gulf next week. Each system is in the early stages of life, so confidence in strength/path is still pretty low. We’ll have to see how Tropical Depression 14 impacts the environment for Tropical Depression 13 as well. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated on any impacts to Arkansas or vacation spots along the coast.