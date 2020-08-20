Football player Hunter Midkiff laid to rest

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people followed our story of Hunter Midkiff with our reporting from the very beginning after he collapsed at football practice and suffered an extreme heat stroke.
Later, he received a new liver but that wasn’t enough. Hunter died this past Saturday, Aug. 15 and he was laid to rest Thursday, Aug. 20.
At his memorial service on the Piggott High School football field, fans filled the stands and family filled the field.
Many spoke of Hunter’s love for football, his family, and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
“My favorite memory is Hunter leading me to Christ because I saw Hunter being baptized and that’s what made me want to follow through with Christ and be baptized,” friend Evan Hartwell said.
Songs that played during the service spoke of Heaven and what it might be like one day. Hunter’s big personality and smile were often mentioned.
Others spoke of his final days of his life.
“That’s the kind, who Hunter was. If his dad was hurting, he hurt. If his mom was hurting, he hurt. But I can tell you this, he’s not hurting any more…”
Through conversations with Hunter’s family, they all agreed upon his wonderful personality and love for football.
From all of us at Region 8 News, our thoughts are with the family, friends and community who knew Hunter Midkiff.
