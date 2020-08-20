Internet safety with virtual learning to begin Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting in just a few short days, many families have chosen the virtual learning option for their students.
However, computer professionals warn of predators online.
The Computer Hut have spoken to many in the community who are concerned with online safety at home.
NEA Business Development Manager Jim Bryant said multiple levels of security are needed.
“It’s one thing to block an undesirable website, it’s another thing to block the content our kids are seeing,” he said.
He recommends considering a DNS filter for your router at home. This will filter all content searchable on all devices.
It lets the guardian choose times on the Internet and material children can look at.
“I would definitely put some kind of filter or internet security in place, a DNS filter or something like that, so at least, you can control some portion of the traffic and usually that controls any undesirable traffic and all that,” he said.
Covenant Eyes and Net Nanny are other suggestions from Bryant. He also suggests checking with your phone network provider to see if there are safety suggestions as well.
He said the threat is real and present for children on the internet.
Parents can also educate their students or child on healthy and unhealthy conversations on the Internet.
For more information or guidance, call The Computer Hut at 870-336-9778.
