Man arrested for rape after victim records him apologizing

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after they say the victim provided them with an audio recording of the man admitting to sexually assaulting her.
The victim told investigators Ray Collett, 33, raped her Tuesday morning.
According to the initial incident report, the victim provided detectives with a recording of a phone conversation she had later with Collett wherein she asked “why he had sex with her after she said ‘no.’”
The report stated Collett replied: “Because I haven’t had any in a while.”
According to the incident report, Collett “told her he was sorry and shouldn’t have done it.”
During a Mirandized interview, Collett denied the allegation.
An officer then played the recording of Collett’s conversation with the victim.
“I asked him if it was his voice on the recording, and he said yes,” Detective Lenny Baker stated in his report.
Continuing in the interview with police the affidavit states, “Collett stated that he wanted to show her that she was his. I asked him if he was trying to show dominance over the victim. Collet said yes that what he was doing to show her that she belonged to him.”
On Wednesday, a Poinsett County district judge found probable cause to charge Collett with rape and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety. His next court appearance is Sept. 29.
The judge also issued a no-contact order between Collett and the victim.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.