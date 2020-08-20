MWC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Justin Rice transfers to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football adds one of the top linebackers in the nation to their roster.
Fresno State senior linebacker Justin Rice will graduate transfer to Arkansas State. He was named the 2020 Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Rice was 3rd in the MWC in 2019 with 112 tackles. The Modesto, California native had 8 TFL and 3 sacks. Justin earned First Team All-MWC honors.
He also earned more 2020 preseason nods, Rice is on the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award watch lists.
Justin was top 5 nationally in forced fumbles (4). He had a scoop and score vs. UNLV, a 10 tackle performance that October evening earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Rice had 2 interceptions in 2019, they came against USC and New Mexico State.
