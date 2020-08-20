Natural State well represented on 2021 Senior Bowl Top 250

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Senior Bowl revealed their Top 250 preseason list today.
Arkansas State senior defensive lineman Forrest Merrill is the only Red Wolf on the radar.
He was limited to just 4 games last season because of injury. Merrill recorded 21 tackles, 4 and a half TFL, and 3 and a half sacks.
Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King is also on the Senior Bowl Top 250. He grad transferred to the Bears after being an All-Sun Belt standout with A-State.
Arkansas senior running back Rakeem Boyd is one of three Razorbacks on the Senior Bowl radar. Boyd led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, totaling 1,867 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons on the Hill. He’s also on the Doak Walker watch list.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks accounted for 766 yards and 6 touchdowns in 3 games with Florida last season. He grad transferred to Arkansas after recovering from a dislocated ankle. Franks accounted for over 2,800 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2018.
Myron Cunningham appeared in 11 games last season at left tackle & guard. The Ohio native allowed just 1 sack on 383 pass plays. He was a 2018 NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western Community College.
Central Arkansas DB Robert Rochell is on the Senior Bowl Top 250. He led the Southland Conference in 2019 with 5 interceptions. Rochell was a consensus All-American (AFCA & STATS FCS).
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 30th, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. It will be played at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.
