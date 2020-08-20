Show must go on, again

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after they shut it down, the owners of a Northeast Arkansas cinema say they’re ready to open for business, again.
Ken and Charlotte Moore, owners of the Highland Twin Cinema, announced on social media this week they will reopen on a reduced schedule.
They will start with a special screening of “The Greatest Showman” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.21, for the First Highland Assembly of God Church.
The public is invited to watch the film on Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights at 7:30.
Tickets are $6 each, and patrons must follow state COVID-19 guidelines.
The cinema reopened on May 18 following a brief shut-down following the coronavirus outbreak.
But the Moores said a lack of interest in older films forced them to close again on July 23,
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.