New data sharing allows parents to see if child’s school districts are in a low/high-risk COVID area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
The Governor started the press conference addressing more details and more data about COVID-19 that will be available to parents about their child’s school districts.
The ADH is partnering with the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement to breakdown the number of positive and active cases per school district.
Hutchinson said ACHI has increased the level of detail for infections within school districts. They’re now able to show trends in a district and show the level of testing at each county level.
Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key says screening kits will be sent to each school district.
