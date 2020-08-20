WHAT TO WATCH: Joe Biden’s big moment at the DNC

With no physical gathering place, Biden will deliver his speech as the Democratic presidential nominee without a cheering crowd, a standing ovation or waves of balloons and confetti breaking over his head. Biden’s been boxed into a more subdued position because of a virus that has shocked the U.S. economy and killed over 170,000 Americans. To persuade voters to put in him charge, expect him to use his speech to underline the gravity of the virus and the moment and draw on lessons of tenacity over tragedy that he’s experienced in his own life.