ACHI adds school district-level COVID-19 data
To help parents ensure their safety, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has teamed up with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data. (Source: Arkansas Center for Health Improvement)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 24, students across Arkansas will begin returning to school.

To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) has teamed up with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data.

Using information from the Department of Health, the maps and tables show the trends of new positive cases for each school district in the state.

Dr. Joseph Thompson, president and CEO of ACHI, said Thursday during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, the numbers do not include correctional and nursing home numbers, therefore providing a clearer picture of the community spread.

He anticipates updating the graphs and charts every week.

As of Aug. 17, ACHI reported the number of new cases and 14-day test rate by county (per 10K) in the following school districts in Craighead and Greene Counties:

School District Number of New Cases 14-Day Test Rate by County (per 10K)
Bay 14 208
Brookland 26 208
Greene County Tech 22 369
Jonesboro 102 208
Marmaduke 11 369
Nettleton 60 208
Paragould 71 369
Riverside 0 208
Valley View 37 208
Westside Consolidated 10 208

To see the number of coronavirus cases in your child’s school district, click here.

