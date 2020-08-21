ACHI adds school district-level COVID-19 data

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 24, students across Arkansas will begin returning to school.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) has teamed up with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data.
Using information from the Department of Health, the maps and tables show the trends of new positive cases for each school district in the state.
Dr. Joseph Thompson, president and CEO of ACHI, said Thursday during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, the numbers do not include correctional and nursing home numbers, therefore providing a clearer picture of the community spread.
He anticipates updating the graphs and charts every week.
As of Aug. 17, ACHI reported the number of new cases and 14-day test rate by county (per 10K) in the following school districts in Craighead and Greene Counties:
To see the number of coronavirus cases in your child’s school district, click here.
