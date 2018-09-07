Impacts From Marco and Laura Possible Next Week

Our forecast is quiet until later next week when impacts from Marco and Laura start. Sunny skies and highs in the 90s will greet us for the rest of the weekend into the workweek. Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, 2 hurricanes are projected to make landfall pretty much at the same location in Louisiana within 48 hours of each other. Marco may bring impacts to southern Arkansas while Laura may impact the whole state. Rain chances rise on Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. Heavy rain and wind will be the main threats from any tropical activity and ultimately depend on the path. Stay tuned.