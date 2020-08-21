Cheers! Malco reopens with alcohol sales

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Film lovers will once again get the chance to sit in a comfy seat and watch a new release on the big screen. What’s more, some will also be able to enjoy an adult beverage.
The Jonesboro Towne Cinema, 2407 E. Parker, reopens Friday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m.
Among the features offered are “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” “Cut Throat City,” and “Inception.”
In addition to popcorn and Junior Mints, patrons will be able to order and drink alcoholic beverages while enjoying the show.
Earlier this year, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved Malco’s request to sell alcohol.
Meanwhile, certain coronavirus-related protocols remain in place, according to the Malco website.
Guests must wear face coverings at all times while inside the lobby, restrooms, and common areas. They may be removed once inside the auditorium.
Theaters with traditional seating arrangements will follow all social distancing protocols. Groups must be at least 6-feet apart, with every-other-row empty. Families may sit together, but respect others and maintain social distance.
For more information on Malco’s safety protocols, click here.
