City of Brookland looks to update police manual

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Brookland has opened their police manual and plans to make some changes.
They are adding new policies and making changes to some that are already in place.
With the last update to the manual being over 15 years ago, the city is using police manuals from surrounding cities to help with their revision.
According to Mayor Kenneth Jones, here are the few changes that are being made: the use of body cameras, the expectations of the new CID officer position, and the use of excessive force. These changes are in light of recent events that have occurred across the nation.
“We wanted to make sure we brought that up to current to make our citizens feel we have a policy in place, and we don’t want some of the same events to happen in the city of Brookland that has happened elsewhere,” said the mayor.
Mayor Jones plans to have the manual to be similar to that of the Jonesboro Police Department manual.
The city council plans to discuss the manual more in detail at the next city council meeting on Sept. 14.
Once approved, citizens will have access to a copy of the manual, which can be found either at the City Hall or the Brookland Police Department.
