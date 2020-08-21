Cox sentenced to 47 years in prison in Miss Co. murder, tampering with evidence case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man will likely spend nearly a half-century in prison after a jury convicted him Thursday of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in an Aug. 2019 case.
According to a media release from the Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Jervontae Cox was arrested with three other people in the death of Kevondre Williams.
Williams was found shot to death in the 2400 block of South Elm Street in Blytheville. Officials say Williams’ body was found by Blytheville city workers inside a blanket and carpet in a nearby ditch.
Of the 47 year sentence, Cox was given 35 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge and 12 years in prison for being a habitual offender for tampering with evidence, prosecutors said.
The three other people arrested in the case - Mariah Diamond, 26, Devon Rainey, 25, and Dontel Neely, 23, all of Blytheville - are set to go on trial later this year.
Diamond faces a first-degree murder charge, while Rainey and Neely face tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.
Diamond and Rainey are set to go on trial Oct. 26-30, while Neely is set to go on trial Sept. 28-through Oct. 2, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.