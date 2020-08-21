One dead in crop duster crash in Miss. Co., Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has died in a crop duster crash in Mississippi County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Emergency crews responded to the crop duster crash north of Gosnell Friday afternoon.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 181 near East County Road 122.
Details are scarce.
However, law enforcement, who are at the scene, said the FAA will be investigating the crash.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
