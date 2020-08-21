Jonesboro CB Brodie Williams commits to Navy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Golden Hurricane gets a D1 opportunity.
Jonesboro senior cornerback Brodie Williams tweeted Friday that he committed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Williams recorded 41 tackles and 5 pass deflections in the 2019 season. Brodie also shined on special teams with 366 kick return yards & 2 touchdowns. He had scores against Jacksonville & Searcy.
Brodie is a three-sport athlete at JHS, competing in pigskin, basketball, and track & field. He had offers from UAPB, Army, Austin Peay, Western Illinois, Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, & Northeastern State to name a few.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.