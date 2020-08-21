Man facing charges in Caruthersville, Mo. murder

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in a murder investigation.
Zyion Nakeith Cooper, 20, of Grandview, and formally for Hayit, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Larry McIntyre, Jr., of Caruthersville, on Sunday, August 16.
Cooper is being held in the Jackson County Missouri Detention Facility and will be extradited to Pemiscot County to face formal charges.
He was arrested on Thursday, August 20 by the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Grandview Police Department.
