Marked Tree Schools receive almost $10,000 in donations for backpack program

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to two generous donations, the Marked Tree School District is prepared to double its backpack program this school year.
The school reached out to the community for help with its backpack program, in light of the current pandemic.
Within the week, they received two donations making almost $10,000, one for $5,000 and one for $4,500.
The district usually feeds around 30 kids through their program, but thanks to the donations it’s prepared to feed up to 65 kids this year.
Human Service Worker for the district Bennie Whitfield says this will help families who might need the service, due to the pandemic.
“We’re living in unprecedented times with the pandemic going on. Loss of jobs and just parents struggling trying to make ends meet,” said Whitfield. “We want to make sure our children have something to eat.”
The district hasn’t had more kids sign up for the program yet, but Whitfield says with these donations they are now prepared to if needed.
If your child goes to Marked Tree and you’re interested in the backpack program, just call the office at (870) 358-2214.
