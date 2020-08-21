Mayor discusses postal service issues delivering mail

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As the United States Postal Service works hard to get mail delivered quickly, cities here in Region 8 are feeling the effect of slow mail delivery.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said they’ve been seeing mail delivery issues since 2016.
This past week, three people in Brookland received their utility bill with their late bill at the same time.
The mayor said that citizens blame the city while he said they’re doing everything they can.
“We have customers who get upset at us because, in their mind, they don’t know if we’ve mailed out their water bills or not,” he said.
Mayor Jones said all utility bills have the same mail out dates and due dates:
- Mailed out last working day of each month, delivered by the first of the month
- Due before the 14th day of the month
- Late fee charged on the 15th day of the month
- Shutoff notices are given the 27th day of the month
“We do all we can do and we don’t see the mail when it comes back,” he said. “We don’t know who’s received their utility bill so that responsibility falls back on the customer.”
Two years ago, the city began using NexBillPay, an online way to pay your bill using a debit or credit card online.
Mayor Jones said this offers convenience to citizens, but also helps them with the postal service delivery issue.
Region 8 News reached out to USPS. Their Strategic Communications Specialist directed our inquiries to this link.
