Mother faces child endangerment charge after child dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman is facing an endangering the welfare of a minor charge after Jonesboro police say a 3-year-old child was found in a swimming pool earlier this month.
Kelsey Lane Alvarado, 27, Trumann was arrested Aug. 21 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro officers went to the 900 block of East Craighead Forest Road around 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3 due to a child being unresponsive.
Alvarado told police she was cleaning her house and had left her two small boys - ages 3 and 4 - inside a fenced-in backyard of their house to play.
“Alvarado also stated that the gate to the fence had a latch that did not work so they had pressed a rock up against the gate to hold it shut. When Alvarado came back to check on the children, she said that the children had somehow opened the gate to their back yard and made their way to the house next door, which has an in-ground pool with a gated yard,” the affidavit noted.
Alvarado said she then heard a scream.
“Alvarado heard her 4-year-old son screaming for her and saw him attempting to drag his brother (3-year-old) out of the pool by his leg,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “She said that she began chest compressions until Fire and EMS arrived. She advised that she does not know how long the child could have been in the pool.”
The 3-year-old child was taken to a Jonesboro hospital and was later transferred to LeBonheur in Memphis, where he died Aug. 8, Jonesboro police said.
According to authorities, Alvarado was on probation for endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd degree for a July 2019 incident.
Jonesboro police also said in the incident that a driver had spotted both children playing in the road, without any clothes on, around 8 p.m. July 24, 2019.
A $50,000 bond was set for Alvarado, who will be arraigned Sept. 28 in circuit court.
