New documents released in O’Donnell murder case

“Rebecca O’Donnell also stated that she has forged the signature of Linda Collins Smith numerous times while filling out checks from the bank account of Linda Collins Smith,” the affidavit noted. “It is reasonable to conclude that banking documents such as checks, receipts and other financial records are kept in the home and since Ms. O’Donnell has admitted to forging checks on the Linda Collins Smith account evidence related to those transactions could be located in the O’Donnell residence.”