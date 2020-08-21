New housing to appear in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As businesses build and relocate to Brookland, now there’s a possibility of new housing coming to the area too.
Mayor Kenneth Jones said he’s excited to announce plans for a new subdivision.
It will be located off Highway 49B, across from Kum and Go. It will be around 40 acres and 100 homes will be built.
The mayor said this will bring more possibilities to Brookland but said the area already has a lot going for it.
“Two answers, school and location. I think it’s pretty simple,” he said. “We’ve got good highways. You can go anywhere in Brookland. You can be in Jonesboro or Paragould in 15, 20 minutes, anywhere you want to be.”
The preliminary plan will be presented to the Planning Commission next month and Mayor Jones says he hopes it will be finalized in October.
He predicts work to begin toward the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.