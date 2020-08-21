Osceola police search for murder suspect

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a murder earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post from Osceola police, officers are looking for Roderick Hale Jr. on suspicion of murder in the first degree, engaging in violent group activity, breaking and entering and theft.
Hale is being sought in connection with the Aug. 10 murder of Demetrius Crawley in Osceola.
Officers went to the 500 block of South Main Street due to the shooting and found Crawley shot in the head, police said in an affidavit.
Authorities also believe Hale got out of the front seat of the vehicle before the murder happened and fired shots at Crawley.
Hale is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Osceola police at 870-563-5213 or the U.S. Marshals Service.
