Piggott School District releases statement detailing athlete’s fatal collapse
A day after 16-year-old Hunter Midkiff was laid to rest, a law firm representing the Piggott School District released a statement regarding the student-athlete’s death. (Source: Bruce Swan)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 9:30 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after 16-year-old Hunter Midkiff was laid to rest, a law firm representing the Piggott School District released a statement regarding the student-athlete’s death.

According to the statement from Mixon & Worsham PLC of Jonesboro, four coaches were on the field when practice began at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

In addition to all four coaches being “trained in heat illness prevention,” they also prepared by providing several cases of water to the 22 team members present that day, including Hunter.

“The team practiced for intervals of 10 to 15 minutes with each interval followed by a water break,” the district stated. “By mid-morning, the team had consumed about nine cases of water.”

The students were not wearing masks, as directed by the Arkansas Activities Association.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m., Hunter collapsed, 911 was called, and Hunter was iced down on the field,” according to the statement. “He was transported to the Piggott Community Hospital emergency room and was then flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.”

Hunter died at Le Bonheur in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 15.

The district concluded by stating: “The Piggott School District and community mourn the loss of this active and talented young man.  His family will long remain in the prayers of the entire school community.  Hunter will be remembered with love.”

