Piggott School District releases statement detailing athlete’s fatal collapse

The Piggott High School football team practiced on August 10, 2020. Practice started at 6:45 a.m. Four coaches were present, all of whom are trained in heat illness prevention. It was a hot day, and the coaching staff prepared with many cases of water. Hunter Midkiff was one of the 22 team members present that day. The team practiced for intervals of 10 to 15 minutes with each interval followed by a water break. By mid morning, the team had consumed about nine cases of water. The players were going through drills and were not wearing masks as is directed by the Arkansas Activities Association. At approximately 9:20 a.m., Hunter collapsed, 911 was called, and Hunter was iced down on the field. He was transported to the Piggott Community Hospital emergency room and was then flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. He passed away at Le Bonheur in the early hours of August 15, 2020. The Piggott School District and community mourn the loss of this active and talented young man. His family will long remain in the prayers of the entire school community. Hunter will be remembered with love.

Piggott School District statement