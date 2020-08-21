Southeast Mo. State University cancels Family Weekend, Homecoming Festivities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University canceled its Family Weekend and Homecoming Festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This followed the announcement that football games scheduled for both weekends were canceled as a result of the Ohio Valley Conference decision to postpone fall competition and championships.
The University said it will continue to assess and determine whether events associated with Family Weekend, originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27, and Homecoming Festivities, originally scheduled for Oct. 31, can be postponed until spring 2021.
They’ll also look into doing virtual events for campus students, families of students, alumni, donors and others throughout the fall.
“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, and in consideration of the health and safety of our community, students and their families, alumni and friends of Southeast, we are cancelling our Family Weekend and Homecoming events and will determine whether they can be rescheduled at a later time,” said Southeast President Carlos Vargas. “This decision was not made lightly; however, our focus must remain on providing a safe environment while working to minimize exposure to the virus.”
The University put together a subcommittee on virtual engagement events to help plan the potential rescheduling of Family Weekend and Homecoming in spring 2021.
