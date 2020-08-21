Tennessee reports 61 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,669 more cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 61 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,669 new cases on Friday.
The latest numbers bring the state’s case total to 140,844 and death toll at 1,549.
So far, 102,686 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
TDH reports the average age of Tennessee’s coronavirus cases is 39, but the highest percentage of cases -- 22 percent -- is among people 21 to 30. White residents make up 48 percent of the state’s cases while African Americans account for 19 percent.
Of Tennessee’s deaths, 32 percent are people 81 and older. TDH reports four deaths were children 10 or younger.
There are 147 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County along with six additional deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
The department says there have been 25,811 total cases identified and 346 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
According to SCHD, 22,204 people have recovered for the virus.
In Thursday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the county has seen a decrease in daily case reports as well as a dip in the positivity rate.
Health officials say the rate is around 10% but is hoping to reduce it to lower than 5%.
The health department believes the directives in place to wear masks, social distance and closing limited-service restaurants have greatly contributed to the county’s decrease in daily case reports and hopes the downward trend will continue.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.