Warm and More Humid for the Weekend

Highs will return to the 90s over the weekend as summer weather returns. Humidity will slowly rise, as well. A few afternoon showers may pop up each afternoon but most are expected to stay dry. Highs stay in the 90s next week and low to no rain chances. Our next best chance of rain will come with any tropical influence. It’s still unclear how strong and exactly where Tropical Depression 14 and Laura will go. The National Hurricane Center’s current prediction is Tropical Depression 14 making landfall in southeast Texas and Laura making landfall in Alabama or Florida. Any impact to Arkansas or Region 8 would come late next week. We’ll keep watching it.