Wiseman could go as high as first in NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - So, where will James Wiseman go in the draft? The former Memphis Tigers star center is a consensus top-three pick.
The stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports Wiseman is a frontrunner for the top spot after polling 35 NBA executives -- 20 of them named Wiseman number one.
For his part, Wiseman, who was the National Prep Player of the Year at East High School, says he’s not thinking about his draft position.
“I really don’t care about the number one spot, to be honest,” said Wiseman. “I just want to get better, and be a student of the game. Like NBA vets teach you a lot about the game of basketball. And, I feel that being in that type of environment will make game develop tremendously. So, I just want to go to a team that I can fit the most and just be successful.”
Former Tigers Forward Precious Achiuwa is also expected to go as a lottery pick. Most outlets have him as high as eighth. The NBA Draft is set for Oct. 16.
