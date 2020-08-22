Arkansas reports 547 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 547 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, with 11 additional deaths as state health officials say the number of active cases, hospitalizations and people on ventilators dropped in the past 24 hours.
The Arkansas Department of Health released its COVID-19 numbers Saturday, showing there have been 56,199 total cases reported since March.
As of Saturday, there were 5,761 active cases in the state, down from 5,854 reported Friday.
State health officials also said 492 people remain hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, down 17 from Friday’s numbers, while 108 people are on ventilators, down 12 from Friday.
Officials said of the 11 people who died statewide, three were from Region 8. One person each was from Craighead, Lawrence and White counties, respectively.
As for new cases, several counties saw increases from Friday’s figures.
Craighead County saw 54 new cases, with 11 each in Jackson and Poinsett counties. Nine cases were reported in White County, while eight more cases were reported in Stone County.
State health officials are also reminding people what to do if they receive a call from a contact tracer and what a contact tracer does.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.