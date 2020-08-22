Little Rock officer injured in shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Little Rock police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday night.
Little Rock Police Department posted to Twitter around 10:20 p.m. Saturday that an officer was shot while working in the area of Doyle Springs.
The officer was transported to a local hospital, no update on the officer’s condition.
The post mentioned the scene was still active and asked people to avoid the area.
Details are limited at this time, Region 8 News will update this story as information becomes available.
