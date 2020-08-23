Arkansas reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 375 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from 547 reported Saturday, while 13 additional people have died from the virus, state health officials said.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state has seen 56,574 total cases since March. As of Sunday, there were 5,636 active cases, down slightly from the 5,751 cases reported Saturday.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has also increased. As of Sunday, 50,251 people are reported to have recovered, up from the 49,764 reported Saturday.
Of the 13 deaths, two were in Region 8 - one each in Cleburne and Crittenden counties.
As for the new cases, officials said 12 cases were reported in Mississippi County, while 10 cases were reported in Greene County. Eight cases each were reported in Independence and Poinsett counties.
Officials also said 500 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 110 people are on ventilators. Also, there have been 135,135 tests given so far this month.
State health officials also reminded people on social media to make sure their child stays safe during the school year, which starts Monday, around the state.
