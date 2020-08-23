Bowlers gather at Hijinx to bowl for a good cause

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Bowlers from Arkansas and the surrounding area gathered at Hijinx in Jonesboro Sunday to bowl for a cause.
Hijinx hosted their annual John Bell Memorial Tournament, raising money to go to the NEA Cancer Center.
The tournament was named after avid bowler John H. “Les” Bell.
Kelly Stevens, general manager at Hijinx, said the support shown by the community and avid bowlers across the area is unlike anything he’s seen.
“We go out and get sponsorship and try to tell them what it’s for, and we tell them it’s giving back, it’s a no brainer,” Stevens said. “They’re out here bowling for some money, but again they pause.”
“When we put something together like this, there’s an event, there’s something to give money back to a community, or a charity, they come out in full force.”
Stevens said Hijinx plans to host a similar event in December.
