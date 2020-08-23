Gov. Hutchinson congratulates Westside Air Force Jr. ROTC cadet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside School District reached out on Facebook to congratulate Cadet Laitlyn Tippy for being selected as the winner of both the Air Force JROTC and the Air Force Association Leadership Award.
Which they say makes her the number-one Air Force JROTC Cadet on Earth.
She was supposed to receive her award in Washington, D.C. this September, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that was canceled.
However, after hearing about this, Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented her with a special award to congratulate her on her accomplishments.
Other state officials are also expected to recognize her in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.