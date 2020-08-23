Jackson County community leans on one another during Sydney Sutherland’s vigil

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) -Sunday, family, friends, and the classmates of Sydney Sutherland gathered to remember her life, one they described as selfless.
The tight-knit community met at the Tuckerman City Park to spread love and support amongst each other.
“There’s not a soul in Jackson County that doesn’t know who Sydney Sutherland was and that’s a testament to who she was,” classmate Garrett Montgomery said. “This is the first time Sydney’s classmates have gotten together since we graduated. Although it’s a tragic time to gather, I think it’s just really good for us to gather and to lean on each in a time when we don’t have the words.”
One co-worker described Sutherland as dependable, smart, and caring.
Another said if you knew her, you know that “her mama was her best friend. Her nieces were her world, and don’t forget her dogs. Sydney loved her dogs.”
Those in the community said the news about her going missing Wednesday was heartbreaking and devastating.
“She comes from a family of farmers, a family that supports the community, loves the community, serves the community just like her, which is where she learned it from,” Montgomery said. “They surely loved her, and they love everybody around, so we are just happy that we get to love on them tonight.”
While only a few spoke openly on the microphone, more than 100 stood with their candles in support to celebrate her life.
“I want to pray for the Sutherland family. Dion, Maggie, Tyler, Sam, and their multitude of family and friends. We pray for peace, patience, and most of all for comfort not for today, not tomorrow, but for the weeks ahead,” Pharis Smith, Tuckerman Elementary Principal, said.
