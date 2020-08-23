Malden Police searching for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Malden police are asking for help locating a man, that’s been charged with murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
A no bond arrest warrant has been issued by Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain for the arrest of Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden, Missouri.
On August 22, 2020 at around 8:52 p.m., Malden Officers were called to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard in Malden where officers located the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig of Malden.
Over the course of the investigation, a witness who knew both the suspect and the victim stated after a brief verbal altercation transpired at a residence on North Decatur, Kirkwood pulled out a handgun and fired the weapon inside the house.
The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding.
He died later Saturday night from his injuries.
Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female.
Kirkwood has been formally charged with Class A Murder in the Second Degree; Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Anyone with any information should contact the Malden Police Department.
