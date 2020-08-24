A-State Coordinator Corner: Duggan & Heckendorf reflect after 2nd scrimmage of fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football completed fall camp this morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 plus hour practice, they’re just 12 days away from a matchup in Memphis. It’s another edition of Coordinator Corner.
The A-State defense forced 6 turnovers in the August 22nd scrimmage. Defensive coordinator David Duggan likes the progress & leadership.
“We’ll correct the problems that are execution problems. But we can’t fix the effort. We got to have great effort, and that’s what they did. We gave up some explosive plays early that are very correctable, we’ll get those fixed. The most important thing is we play with effort. Our corner pool right now, there’s 7 guys that we feel very comfortable putting in the football game. Caleb Bonner is a very mature player, he can be a sounding board for me. I can grab him and say ‘hey look, this is what we need.’ And he delivers the message, and he’s been phenomenal. Forrest Merrill has taken over, Tukua Ahoia has been great in that realm.”
The A-State offense scored 10 times in the scrimmage but the giveaways told the tale. Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf sees the setback as a great chance to bounce back.
“When you look at the interceptions, the first concern is are we putting the ball in harms way? Are we throwing it to places it shouldn’t be thrown? I know just the last interception, he made the perfect read. He was going right to the right place, it just sailed on him. Those are things that are easily fixable. We’ll evaluate it, we’ll look at it. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn and grow. We’ve had success in camp, but you know what? It don’t matter when we line up tomorrow. It don’t matter when we line up at Memphis. It’s not going to matter at any point in the season. We got to continue to be hungry and humble, and keep pushing forward.”
Arkansas State is scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5th at Memphis.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.