A-State offering dining options

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is changing how A-State students eat.
Due to reduced seating capacity at Acansa Dining Hall and the Food Court in the Reng Student Union, the college announced Monday its service provider Sodexo would offer “new food and dining locations across campus.”
Among the choices now offered to students, faculty, and staff:
- Howl on Wheels, located adjacent to the Chi Omega Fountain west of the Union. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Sushi & Deli located on the second floor of the Reng Student Union in the former location of the C-Store. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Dining Tent, "Acansa to go," with an emphasis on Southern comfort food, is between the Dean B. Ellis Library and the Mathematics & Computer Science Building. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- NorthPark Quads grab-and-go convenience store located in the Commons area. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and 4 p.m.-midnight, Monday through Friday; 6 p.m.-midnight Sundays.
- Food Carts: Howlin’ House of Fry, located at the amphitheater north of Lab Sciences West. Wolf Shack Grill and Packed Nachos, located in the Living-Learning Community Courtyard. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Grub Hub Pickup located at the east entrance on the lower level of the Reng Student Union.
The new locations are in addition to the regular on-campus dining options.
Payment may be made by Flex, credit/debit, and Express dollars. All Block meal plans can be used at the food truck and cart locations. The dining tent will accept Block and Access plans during meal periods.
